Rivetz One Day Volume Reaches $34.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $16,447.95 and approximately $34.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

Rivetz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information.RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.