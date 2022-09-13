Rocket Pool Hits Market Capitalization of $303.51 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $303.51 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.53 or 0.00146154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

