ROCKI Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. ROCKI has a total market cap of $174,668.79 and $509,794.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About ROCKI

ROCKI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2021. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp.

Buying and Selling ROCKI

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI is aMusic Streaming Platform utilizing blockchain technology or royalty payments, offering better transparency, faster payments with options for stream compensations in ROCKI tokens and/or FIAT from the monthly subscription. Telegram | Medium “

