Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

