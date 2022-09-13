Roseon Finance (ROSN) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Roseon Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roseon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Roseon Finance

Roseon Finance is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.

Buying and Selling Roseon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

