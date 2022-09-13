Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171,275.56

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $171,275.56 and $1,795.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00816462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,590,514 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

