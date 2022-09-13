RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

