RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $63.98 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $63.98 million and approximately $9,503.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $20,417.79 or 1.00037440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,134 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

