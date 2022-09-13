Rubic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $601,943.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Rubic has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $601,943.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,818.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005382 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00074697 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic (RBC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

