Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Lifted to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Rubis Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RUBSF opened at $23.60 on Friday. Rubis has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.
Rubis Company Profile
