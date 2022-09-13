Rupiah Token Hits Market Capitalization of $8.26 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $244,428.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token’s launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

