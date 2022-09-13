Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 143,300 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 53.8% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of GAMC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

