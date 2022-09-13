Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 159,825 Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,825 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter worth $393,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRLA stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

