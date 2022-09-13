Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 888,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,689 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 836,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

