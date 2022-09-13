Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 262,362 Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,362 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 53.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

