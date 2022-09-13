Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $8.35 Million Position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Blue World Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,560,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAQ opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

