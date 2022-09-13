SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $47,594.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00068701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SFD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,132,410 coins and its circulating supply is 4,105,268 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

