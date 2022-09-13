Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $124,630.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven’s launch date was December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

