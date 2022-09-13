Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $10.50 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $10.50 or 0.00050339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $218.68 million and approximately $244,280.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00135886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00250725 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005168 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001529 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

