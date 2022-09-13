SafeBlast Trading Up 5.5% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $758,413.75 and approximately $88,018.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.00582214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00254729 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005096 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009711 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

