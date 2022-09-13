SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $100.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

