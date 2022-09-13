SafePal Market Cap Tops $40.11 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafePal has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $40.11 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002014 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00035706 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

