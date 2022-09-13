Safex Cash (SFX) One Day Volume Hits $2,394.00

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Safex Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Safex Cash has a total market capitalization of $460,758.21 and $2,394.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash Coin Profile

Safex Cash (SFX) is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 179,694,350 coins and its circulating supply is 174,694,350 coins. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex.

Buying and Selling Safex Cash

