Sagefield Capital LP Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sagefield Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 4.1% of Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $248.68 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

