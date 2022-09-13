Sagefield Capital LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sagefield Capital LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

