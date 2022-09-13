Sagefield Capital LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Sagefield Capital LP reduced its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flagstar Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Flagstar Bancorp
In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
