Sagefield Capital LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Sagefield Capital LP reduced its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Flagstar Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

