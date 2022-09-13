Sagefield Capital LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sagefield Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 391,064 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for about 0.7% of Sagefield Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,856,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,616,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.