Sagefield Capital LP Has $3.69 Million Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sagefield Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,813 shares during the period. Oceaneering International comprises about 1.6% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sagefield Capital LP owned about 0.24% of Oceaneering International worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.