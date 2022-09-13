Sagefield Capital LP Has $400,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sagefield Capital LP decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,365 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after buying an additional 789,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PG&E by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

