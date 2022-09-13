Sagefield Capital LP Has $5.77 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Sagefield Capital LP reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 80,648 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up 2.5% of Sagefield Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Range Resources worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.