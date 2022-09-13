Sagefield Capital LP Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Sagefield Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $277,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Shares of DEN opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $93.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

