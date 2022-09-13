Sagefield Capital LP Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sagefield Capital LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 3.3% of Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

VLO stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.