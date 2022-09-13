Sagefield Capital LP Sells 13,400 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Sagefield Capital LP cut its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

