Sagefield Capital LP Sells 23,360 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sagefield Capital LP cut its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 2.9% of Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sagefield Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,593 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

CHK opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

