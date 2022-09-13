Sagefield Capital LP Sells 5,359 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Sagefield Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International comprises 2.1% of Sagefield Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.21% of Weatherford International worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $207,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 915.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

