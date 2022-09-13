Sagefield Capital LP Sells 81,347 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sagefield Capital LP trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,347 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 2.2% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,179,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.