Sagefield Capital LP Sells 81,347 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sagefield Capital LP trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,347 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 2.2% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,179,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.