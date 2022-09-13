Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,169 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 4.08% of Saia worth $262,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $208.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.12. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

