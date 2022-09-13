Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Saia’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.71.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $208.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

