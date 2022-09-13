Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $185,880,000 after acquiring an additional 186,770 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,154,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $245,067,000 after acquiring an additional 76,747 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 57.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $373,330,000 after acquiring an additional 644,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

CRM opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.