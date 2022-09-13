Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,747 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Salesforce worth $245,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $104,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.57. The company has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

