Samjo Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Augmedix accounts for about 0.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Augmedix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUGX. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,980,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 777,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix Price Performance

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Augmedix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Augmedix had a negative net margin of 81.80% and a negative return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Augmedix Profile

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Further Reading

