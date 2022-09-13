Samjo Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. NeoGenomics makes up about 1.9% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned 0.15% of NeoGenomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 71.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

