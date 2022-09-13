Samjo Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology makes up 6.1% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Quotient Technology worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at $846,253.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QUOT. Craig Hallum cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

