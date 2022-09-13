Sanofi to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

SNY opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 33.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 57.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

