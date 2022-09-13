Sante Capital Fund LP Takes $1.33 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Prologis comprises approximately 1.5% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

