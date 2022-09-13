Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 15.8% Higher This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $413.94 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.