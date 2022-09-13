Satozhi (SATOZ) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Satozhi (SATOZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Satozhi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Satozhi has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Satozhi has a total market capitalization of $311,490.94 and approximately $11,420.00 worth of Satozhi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.
About Satozhi
Satozhi’s official Twitter account is @satozhiofficial.
Buying and Selling Satozhi
