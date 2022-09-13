Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Studio Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.9% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

