Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

