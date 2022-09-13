Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.79.
Several equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.
In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
