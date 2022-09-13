Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sealed Air Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 538,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 144.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

